Chippa learnt another lesson in throwing away two-goal lead, says Lentjies

Chippa United remain clear of the relegation zone after tossing away a two-goal lead in their 2-2 draw with Royal AM at the Sisa Dukashe Stadium in Mdantsane on Saturday.

Interim coach Kurt Lentjies said the team’s draw had been another lesson learnt.

The Gqeberha side have now gone two matches without a win in 2022.

“The players enjoyed the game, I enjoyed it and the technical team enjoyed it,” Lentjies said.

“A point was close to what we wanted to achieve, so we are thankful for that.

“We were 2-0 up, as in the AmaZulu game.

“There’s no problem, we have learnt from the AmaZulu game and we have also learnt from Saturday’s game.”

The Chilli Boys raced to their two-goal lead when Veluyeke Zulu and Siphelele Luthuli struck in the space of four minutes, but John Maduka’s side pulled one back through Mxolisi Macuphu before halftime.

Thwihli Thwahla piled on the pressure in the second half and they finally restored parity at the death as Macuphu completed his brace to earn them a share of the spoils.

The two teams were targeting the three points for different reasons, with Chippa looking to put some distance between themselves and the relegation zone, and Thwihli Thwahla having their sights set on the top-three.

Having survived an opening spell of pressure, Chippa hit the front in the 19th minute as Zulu was left with a simple tap-in from close range after the ball had dropped at his feet from a corner.

The goal rattled Thwihli Thwahla and they fell further behind four minutes later as Bienvenu sprang a quick counter before laying the ball off for Luthuli, who beat Nyame with a composed finish from inside the box.

However, Ayanda Mtshali let them back into the contest on the half-hour mark when he spilt a free kick and Macuphu mopped up from close range to halve the deficit.

Royal AM continued to push for an equaliser in the closing stages and were rewarded in the final minute when Mfundo Thikazi picked out Macuphu inside the box and he slotted past Mtshali for the second time in the match to rescue a deserved point. — Additional reporting by SuperSport.com