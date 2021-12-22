Chippa look to go into break on high note

Sights now set on full points against Sekhukhune United at Bay stadium

Chippa United will be looking to close the year on a positive note by securing their second consecutive win in the DStv Premiership when they play Sekhukhune United on Wednesday at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium (5pm).



The Gqeberha side beat Maritzburg United 2-0 at home on Sunday, and will want to go on break on a high note after a rocky start to their league campaign this season...