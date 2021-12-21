Soccer

Premier League reports record 90 Covid-19 cases in past week

By Reuters - 21 December 2021
Harry Kane of Tottenham Hotspur battles for possession with Joel Matip of Liverpool in the Premier League match at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on December 19 2021.
Image: Julian Finney/Getty Images

A record 90 new cases of Covid-19 were detected among Premier League players and staff in the past week, the league said, as clubs decided to press ahead with the busy festive fixture list despite the escalating crisis.

“The league can today confirm that between Monday, December 13 and Sunday, December 19, a record 12,345 Covid-19 tests were administered on players and club staff. Of these, there were 90 new positive cases,” the league said.

