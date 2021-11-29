Swallows fire Brandon Truter, entire coaching staff after poor run

Swallows coach Brandon Truter, his assistant Simo Dladla and the entire coaching team, were fired on Sunday evening, a few hours after a 3-1 Soweto derby defeat against Kaizer Chiefs which saw the Bird plunge to the bottom of the DStv Premiership with one win in 12 matches.

The club released a statement after the game, saying the decision came after an emergency meeting with the coaching staff.

“After receiving a report from the coaching staff, management was further convinced that something drastic needed to happen.

“With the team at the rock bottom of the DSTV Premiership, management has resolved that the entire coaching staff should not report for duty, with immediate effect.

“An interim arrangement will be announced soon.

“We have noted the concerns raised by our supporters. We apologise for the poor performance, please continue supporting the team,” the statement read.

Truter was placed on “special leave” in September, apparently for poor results, and returned to the bench after two weeks.

He led Swallows to a commendable sixth in his first season in the Premiership last season, but a run of two win in 30 matches stretching from last season seemingly forced the club's hand.

Truter leaves with Swallows languishing at the bottom of the table with eight points from 12 matches.