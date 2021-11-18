Fifa issues Ghana with deadline as body finally steps into dispute over Bafana's World Cup elimination

World football governing body Fifa has finally stepped into the heated dispute about Bafana Bafana's controversial elimination from the 2022 World Cup qualifiers and issued a deadline to Ghana to respond to the match-fixing allegations made by the SA Football Association (Safa) by November 20.

Incensed Safa officials have not minced their words in the past few days and said they suspected match manipulation and fixing after Bafana crashed out of the race to the global showpiece in Qatar under dubious circumstances after a controversy-riddled defeat to the Ghanaians in Cape Coast on Sunday night.

Senegalese referee Maguette Ndiaye and his colleagues are at the centre of the furious row as besides awarding a harsh penalty that ultimate won the match for Ghana, the officials made several other questionable calls that have prompted Safa to suspect there may have been match-fixing involved.

Tebogo Motlanthe confirmed to TimesLIVE on Wednesday night that they have finally received correspondence from Fifa and the matter could be resolved before the end of the month.

“Yes, Fifa has responded and things are going forward,” said Motlanthe. “Fifa are saying any further submissions on the matter from both Safa and Ghana must be made before November 20.

“And then on November 23 Fifa will convene a meeting of the disciplinary committee where they will consider the matter, and then finalise it. A decision will be made whether to take action against Ndiaye and his colleagues, and also whether the game will be replayed.”