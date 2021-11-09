Injured Pogba out of France's World Cup qualifiers

Midfielder Paul Pogba has been ruled out of France's World Cup qualifiers against Kazakhstan and Finland after suffering a right thigh injury, the French federation (FFF) said.

The Manchester United player was seen leaving Monday's training session with team doctor Franck Le Gall.

"Paul Pogba is forced to withdraw from France's next two games at the Parc des Princes against Kazakhstan and against Finland in Helsinki," the statement read.

He is being replaced in the squad by AS Roma's Jordan Veretout.

France are top of their qualifying Group D with 12 points from six games and victory against Kazakhstan will secure them a place in next year's World Cup finals.

Coach Didier Deschamps, however, warned against complacency as the world champions take on a side who have not won any of their seven group games.

"The important thing is to reach our goal, to qualify for the World Cup. All my energy and our concentration must be on that," Deschamps told a news conference.

"We must not think that we are already qualified because it is only Kazakhstan. We're going into the game with all our determination and strength to win."

France will also travel to Finland next Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Radamel Falcao will miss Colombia's World Cup qualifiers against Brazil and Paraguay through injury, the national federation said.

The Colombian federation said that the 35-year-old sustained the injury in Rayo Vallecano's LaLiga game against Real Madrid last Saturday.

"Radamel Falcao suffered a tear in his right thigh adductor muscle," Rayo Vallecano said in a statement, adding he would be out of action for three to four weeks.

Colombia are fourth in the South American standings, occupying the last qualifying spot for next year's World Cup finals.

They face Brazil away on Friday and Paraguay at home next Tuesday. - Reuters