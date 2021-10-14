Business as usual against Chiefs

No special preparations for Saturday’s big game, says Chippa coach

Premium Vuyokazi Nkanjeni

Soccer reporter



Chippa United coach Gavin Hunt has spent this week plotting the downfall of his former team, Kaizer Chiefs, before the much-anticipated DStv Premiership match at the FNB Stadium in Soweto on Saturday (5.30pm).



The 57-year-old was axed from Naturena in May after a series of poor results but soon found a new home at Chippa...