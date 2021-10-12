Bafana coach Broos says players will not be complacent against Ethiopia

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has vowed that there will be no complacency from his charges when they take on Ethiopia during the crucial 2022 Qatar FIFA World Cup qualifier at FNB Stadium on Tuesday (6pm).

Bafana, who will be playing in front of 2,000 fans, go into this match with confidence sky high after they pulled off an important 3-1 win over Ethiopia away from home last weekend.

That win has helped Bafana to stay on top of Group G with seven points ,but they are followed closely by second-placed Ghana, who have six points and are in Zimbabwe on Tuesday afternoon in Harare.

“I am sure that the mentality of complacency will not be in the team,” said a bullish Broos during his pre-match press conference at FNB Stadium.

“I am saying this because I see how the guys behave in camp, how they treat each other as teammates and how they are training. Our trip to Ethiopia was not easy but the players woke up on Saturday and they were happy to train with a smile.