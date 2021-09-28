Broos snubs Lakay and Coetzee, Tau injured

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos insists the door is still open for Lyle Lakay and Rivaldo Coetzee to be selected for the national team.

Despite being consistent performers for Mamelodi Sundowns this season, both players were omitted from the national squad ahead of the crucial 2022 Qatar Fifa World Cup back-to-back qualifiers against Ethiopia on October 9 (away) and 11 (FNB Stadium).

Lakay has played all seven matches for Sundowns this campaign, while Coetzee has also been outstanding, winning three man-of-the match awards, but Broos opted for Kaizer Chiefs left-back Sifiso Hlanti in that position.

While Lakay has built a reputation for himself as being one of the best left-backs in the country, he is yet to establish himself as a Bafana regular.

Star striker Percy Tau misses out on selection as he is injured

Broos said he would not “give presents” to anyone and urged both to continue working hard, further raising doubts if they are indeed part of his plans.

“I can only select 23 players and I know that those players are good at the moment, but it is not the right moment to select them,” Broos said after announcing his 23-man squad on Monday.

“It is not that if you are not here today, you won’t be here tomorrow.

“If they can go on like this and play at the level they are at now, maybe they will be selected for the games against Ghana and Zimbabwe.

“It is not because your name is Mr this and you are a Bafana player ... this doesn’t work with me.

“I tried to select the strongest team possible and some players are not there and it doesn’t mean they won’t be called up anymore.

“I don’t give presents, I’m sorry.

“You have to do something for it and it can be one month, two months or three months, it is possible.”

The Belgian mentor also expressed his anger at being refused entry into the Orlando Stadium to watch Orlando Pirates and Sundowns on Saturday.

“I have to mention I am also upset.

“We would have liked to have seen the game between Pirates and Sundowns, but they did not let us go in the stadium,” he said.

“We couldn’t enter at 3pm and we had accreditation.

“I am trying to understand, these are coaches of the national team and they [Pirates] won’t allow us into the stadium to see a game.

“Most surprising is that the chairman of the team [Irvin Khoza} is the vice-president of Safa.

“My assistant was there, I couldn’t believe it, he couldn’t enter the stadium even though he had the accreditation of the league.

“It is unacceptable.”

Full squad:

Goalkeepers: Ronwen Williams (SuperSport), Veli Mothwa (AmaZulu), Bruce Bvuma (Kaizer Chiefs)

Defenders: Sydney Mobbie (Sekhukhune), Rushine de Reuck (Sundowns), Siyanda Xulu (Hapoel), Mosa Lebusa (Sundowns), Njabula Ngcobo (Chiefs), Sifiso Hlanti (Chiefs), Terence Mashego (CT City)

Midfielders: Njabulo Blom (Chiefs), Mothobi Mvala (Sundowns), Teboho Mokoena (SuperSport), Yusuf Maart (Sekhukune), Ethan Brooks (Galaxy), Thabani Zuke (Arrows), Goodman Mosele (Pirates)

Strikers: Evidence Makgopa (Baroka), Victor Letsoalo (Royal), Thabiso Kutumela (Sundowns), Bongokhule Hlongwane (Maritzburg), Vincent Pule (Pirates), Tshegofatso Mabasa (Pirates). — SowetanLIVE