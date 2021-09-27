Hunt remains upbeat after Stellies setback

Coach praises team’s performance despite crashing to third defeat in a row

Chippa United coach Gavin Hunt has applauded his team’s determination, despite losing 2-1 against Stellenbosch FC on Saturday.



This was the Chilli Boys’ third consecutive setback in the DStv Premiership, after the 3-1 loss against Orlando Pirates and the 1-0 defeat to rookies Royal AM...