Hunt remains upbeat after Stellies setback
Coach praises team’s performance despite crashing to third defeat in a row
Chippa United coach Gavin Hunt has applauded his team’s determination, despite losing 2-1 against Stellenbosch FC on Saturday.
This was the Chilli Boys’ third consecutive setback in the DStv Premiership, after the 3-1 loss against Orlando Pirates and the 1-0 defeat to rookies Royal AM...
