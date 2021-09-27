Banyana Banyana have target on their backs

SA will be confident fresh from clinching the Aisha Buhari Cup in Nigeria

Competition favourites and hosts Banyana Banyana will have a target on their backs when the ninth edition of the Cosafa Women’s Championship kicks off in Nelson Mandela Bay on Tuesday.



The South African women’s senior football team, who are the tournament defending champions, have dominated the event in recent years...