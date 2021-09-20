Chelsea's Tuchel says Pulisic doubtful for Villa clash

Chelsea's American forward Christian Pulisic is still recovering from an ankle injury sustained on international duty this month and Wednesday's League Cup game against Aston Villa will likely come too soon for him, manager Thomas Tuchel said.

The 23-year-old picked up the problem in the United States' 4-1 win over Honduras and missed Chelsea's 1-0 Champions League win over Zenit St Petersburg and Sunday's 3-0 victory over Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League.

"I think for Christian the game against Villa is maybe a bit too close. I hope I'm wrong but this is my impression," Tuchel, whose side did not have a shot on target in the opening half against Tottenham, told reporters.

"He's not in training so far but let's see tomorrow. Maybe if he had a good progression today ... it's possible. It would be super nice for us to have him but for me it's a bit doubtful."

Chelsea improved in the second half against Tottenham after the introduction of French midfielder N'Golo Kante to seal all three points.

The early pace-setters have 13 points from five games, the same as Liverpool and Manchester United.

They face Villa in the third round of the League Cup on Wednesday before a league meeting with champions Manchester City on Saturday.

Asked to explain the marked difference between his side's performance before and after the interval, Tuchel said he had spoken to his players at halftime about their attitude and intensity - both of which he demands at the highest level.

"We did not change the system, but maybe that's the whole point," he said. "We just changed the system with more belief, more quality, sharper. We relied on skilful play in the first half and we forgot to bring the right attitude to this game.

"We had the feeling every 50/50 duel went against us and that had to change. If you have N'Golo on the bench and you want to step up these patterns of the game, he's the player you bring. The reaction was needed and we showed it. We played a very strong second half to deserve this win."

Tuchel described Kante as a "unique player" and the fact he is now back from injury augurs well for a Chelsea side that is beginning to look ominously strong right across the pitch.

"He's a top player. If you have N'Golo, you have something everyone is looking for," Tuchel, whose side had 14 attempts on goal in the second half, said.

For Tottenham it was all depressingly familiar as their horrendous Premier League record against Chelsea was extended to 32 defeats and only seven wins in 59 meetings.

There were some positives in the first half with Tanguy Ndombele impressing on his first start league start this season. But the sight of another low-key display by striker Harry Kane will be a worry for manager Nuno Espirito Santo.

Kane, who has scored 223 times for Tottenham and is chasing the overall club record of 266 goals in all competitions set by Jimmy Greaves, whose death was marked by a minute's applause on Sunday, looked subdued.

It is the first time since 2015-16 that the England striker has failed to score in his first four Premier League appearances of a season. He has attempted just four shots this season. - Reuters