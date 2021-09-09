Chippa taking it one game at a time
Team hoping to build on early-season success, says midfielder Sammy Seabi
New Chippa United signing Sammy Seabi says the team are on a mission to collect as many points as they can, as early as they can, in the DStv Premiership this season.
The 26-year-old joined the Gqeberha side from Mamelodi Sundowns...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.