Leicester defender Fofana out until 2022, says Rodgers

Leicester City defender Wesley Fofana will undergo surgery on his broken leg and has been ruled out until 2022, manager Brendan Rodgers said.

Frenchman Fofana suffered a fractured fibula in a pre-season friendly against Europa League winners Villarreal earlier this week.

He received treatment on the pitch before being carried off on a stretcher following a clash with Fernando Nino.

"Fofana has his operation on Monday and he won't play until 2022," Rodgers said after Saturday's Community Shield win over Manchester City. "At what point that will be, we'll have to assess that in the next six months or so.

"In and around his medial ligament, there was a lot more damage there than we had hoped. The scan showed up it was quite substantial damage there.

"He'll have his operation, and then he'll be back in the training ground on Thursday, Friday next week and begin his rehab then."

Leicester signed Fofana on a five-year deal from St Etienne last October for a reported fee of some 30 million pounds ($41.61 million) and the club went on to finish fifth in the Premier League as he was named their young player of the season.

The Foxes, who defeated City 1-0 on Saturday, will be seeking a centre back following Fofana's injury, with Jonny Evans out with a foot injury.

They open their 2021-22 season at home to Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Liverpool left back Andy Roberston is doubtful for the team's Premier League season opener away to Norwich next Saturday after picking up an ankle injury in Sunday's 1-1 draw with Athletic Bilbao in a friendly, manager Jurgen Klopp said.

Roberston limped off at the end of the first half of the match at Anfield as he attempted to block a cross and Klopp said the 27-year old defender would undergo a scan on Monday to assess the extent of the injury.

"We obviously don’t know at the moment how serious it is but he got the ball on the front of his foot and twisted the ankle," Klopp told a post-match news conference.

"The pain has settled already, but we cannot say anything further without assessment tomorrow. He has to get a scan and then we will know more."

Liverpool start their Premier League campaign at Norwich, who were promoted back to the top flight after one season in the Championship.

