Nodada and Fielies heading to Chiefs? Comitis says he’s also heard the rumours
Cape Town City chairman John Comitis has denied Thabo Nodada and Taariq Fielies will be the next two signing announcements made by Kaizer Chiefs.
Comitis said he has not had any official interest expressed to him by Chiefs, who swooped for Bafana star Keagan Dolly and defensive midfielder Cole Alexander on Tuesday, for the services of midfielder Nodada and centre back Fielies.
Both players are regularly linked to big clubs in Gauteng, and at 26 (Nodada) and 28 (Fielies) years of age, this season would seem the opportune time for big career moves.
Chiefs have widely been reported to be interested in Nodada for some time. He has been also been linked to AmaZulu, Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns.
A source close to developments at Amakhosi, who did not want to be named, this week told TimesLIVE Chiefs have expressed interest in Nodada and Fielies, and City might be willing to part with the two.
However, Comitis, in a WhatsApp from Europe where he is travelling, said: “No club has contacted us with any proposal for either player. We hear rumours from agents and media.
“There is nothing to report. We have a very strong squad this year with healthy competition.”
The source said City “would listen to offers for” Fielies and Nodada. They said “Chiefs are in pole position” to attempt to snatch the duo, adding “they are closely challenged by Mamelodi Sundowns, Orlando Pirates and AmaZulu”.
A source close to City, who also did not want to be named, said they had heard of interest from Chiefs and Sundowns for Nodada, but the Brazilians have since cooled their intentions for the player.
They said this was because Downs have a surplus of quality players in their midfield, including Rivaldo Coetzee, Andile Jali, Mothobi Mvala, Sphelele Mkhulise, George Maluleka and Grant Margeman, with veteran stalwart Hlompho Kekana reportedly up for transfer.