Solskjaer backs Rashford to bounce back after England penalty miss

England forward Marcus Rashford will bounce back from missing the penalty in their shootout loss to Italy in the Euro 2020 final, Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer said.

Substitutes Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka all missed spot kicks in the 3-2 shootout loss after the game ended 1-1 following extra time as England's hopes of winning a first major trophy in 55 years ended in heartbreak.

Solskjaer is confident Rashford will not be severely affected by his penalty miss and will step forward for taking spot kicks when playing for United.