Former Chippa goalie stunned by Bafana captaincy nod

The decision to appoint former Chippa United and current AmaZulu goalkeeper Veli Mothwa as Bafana Bafana captain for the Cosafa tournament caught him by surprise.



Mothwa said he was honoured and excited to lead his country at the off-season tournament in Gqeberha, which starts on Tuesday and ends on July 17...