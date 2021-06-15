Venue switch for clash of Soweto giants

The venue for the popular Carling Black Label Cup fixture between Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates has been changed from the FNB Stadium to the Orlando Stadium in Soweto.

The organisers have also decided to move the clash to August 1 from the initial July 31 date, to accommodate the British and Irish Lions match against the Springboks.

Football lovers are still not allowed at the stadium on match day due to Covid-19 protocols.

Despite this, Carling Black Label brand director Arné Rust said they would ensure fans had an unforgettable experience of the game.

“Though we would have loved to have champion voices in stadiums to witness the very first Carling Black Label Cup at the spectacular Orlando Stadium, we will ensure that viewers have a memorable experience from the comfort of their homes,” Rust said.

“The Orlando Stadium also provides the perfect backdrop for the Soweto Derby.

“Furthermore, we believe this change of venue will only affect the fan experience positively.”

The Orlando Stadium will be hosting the preseason cup game for the first time since the cup’s inception in 2011.

The British and Irish Lions match will be on July 31 at the FNB Stadium in Johannesburg.

The past eight Carling Black Label Cup clashes have been played to a sold-out FNB Stadium, with five victories for Orlando Pirates in 2011, 2012, 2014, 2015 and 2019, closely followed by Kaizer Chiefs with three wins in 2013, 2016 and 2017.