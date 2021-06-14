Pitso Mosimane has the TL shaking with ‘some people are so poor, all they have is money’ jab
Al Ahly head coach Pitso Mosimane had thousands in a frenzy on Twitter over the weekend with a cryptic message that some saw as shade directed at his former employer.
“Some people are so poor, all that they have is money,” he tweeted.
It isn’t clear what triggered the tweet which garnered more than 1,000 comments and 28,000 likes. Some believed it was a snub at Mamelodi Sundowns amid rising tensions between Mosimane and his former club.
Others said it was unlikely, since he had left Sundowns “on good terms”.
TimesLIVE reported that Mosimane’s representatives received a summons from Sundowns demanding to be paid back commission fees related to the coach.
They said efforts to meet Sundowns owner Dr Patrice Motsepe were refused, and requests for a meeting with chairman Tlhopane Motsepe were “met with silence”. Mosimane left the Pretoria club in September last year to join the Egyptian giants.
Motsepe at the time wished him well, saying he had always expressed support for Mosimane to coach in North Africa or for SA’s national team, Bafana Bafana.
Mosimane’s tweet comes weeks after some Mamelodi Sundowns fans hurled insults at him before the match against Al Ahly at Lucas Moripe Stadium in Pretoria. Sundowns reached out to the Egyptian team in a bid to ease tension between the two sides.
Here’s what fans had to say about the weekend tweet:
You are referring to Mr Motsepe? https://t.co/rqwjnFYl97— Sabelo Magubane (@SabeloMaguban14) June 13, 2021
Let me screenshot this coz such tweets have a tendency to disappear pic.twitter.com/Ua89KVJQli— Black El Paccino (@Mduduzi_77) June 12, 2021
I may look okay, but deep down I just wanna be as poor as Motsepe 😞 https://t.co/kgn2h5i6nV— musidzana wa muvenda (@wonderthel_) June 13, 2021
you taking this too far now. Motsepe made you. you need to show some respect ma nikka and be realistic https://t.co/kAgiLdLRqp— vuyosimawo 😷 (@vuyosimawo_) June 12, 2021
Pitso ... Motsepe is not on Twitter and we not his postmen thina , you got his numbers just text him ... o monna maan bokwala ke ba eng https://t.co/jPkoh8H5v9— 2melu (@letebele_tumelo) June 13, 2021
Sounds personal!!🌚 https://t.co/TMVIArstda pic.twitter.com/btNylFzl6v— Kentaurus_May♣️ (@MarokaneAbby) June 13, 2021
isn't that a very special kind of poverty? I think I want to be that poor pic.twitter.com/7eFXz1SQYn— Malibongwe Gamede (@ntulize_bus) June 13, 2021
Motsepe: "if you want to talk to me talk to me direct, don't go through the corners" 💀 https://t.co/4y4DFa6XmO— Tshego Mosesane (@TshegoLM) June 13, 2021