Hugo Broos to miss two first games as Bafana coach

New Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos will miss two potential friendlies the SA Football Association (Safa) is working to arrange in early June as he needs to take his second Covid-19 vaccination shot back in Belgium then.

Bafana’s 2022 World Cup Group G kickoff being postponed to September‚ where they will meet Zimbabwe away and Ghana at home‚ has left space for two friendlies to be arranged the June Fifa international date.

Broos (69) said his new Belgian-Macedonian assistant Cedomir Janevski and a South African assistant to be appointed in the coming days would take charge of those games.

“I will be here in SA until May 24. Why? You know we are living in the world of Covid‚ and I have already had my first vaccination in Belgium‚ and I will have my second one on June 4‚” the new Bafana coach said.