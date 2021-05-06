Ex-Bafana coach Molefi Ntseki finally go their separate ways

The SA Football Association (Safa) has finally parted ways “amicably” with former Bafana Bafana coach Molefi Ntseki.

Ntseki was shown the door by Safa more than a month ago after Bafana failed to qualify for the 2022 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) in Cameroon next year and has since been replaced by Belgian Hugo Broos.

But there was talk that he could be retained in some capacity after Safa began the search for his replacement.

Ntseki was appointed as Bafana head coach in August 2019 after serving as assistant to Stuart Baxter for two years‚ where they reached the quarterfinals of the 2019 Afcon in Egypt.

He leaves the association after overseeing nine international matches, where they won four‚ drew two and lost three.

But his failure to qualify the national team for next year's Afcon in Cameroon proved to be his downfall.

Before being the senior national team coach‚ Ntseki enjoyed a good stint with SA junior national teams.

He famously guided the SA U17 team (Amajimbos) to the 2015 Fifa World Cup in Chile. He also helped Amajimbos qualify for the 2015 U17 Afcon tournament where they finished as runners-up to Mali to earn a ticket to the World Cup in Chile. He was also the U23 assistant coach.

“Safa would like thank Ntseki for his contribution to the association over the years‚” read a statement from Safa on Thursday morning.

Ntseki’s manager Thato Matuka confirmed that they have reached an agreement with Safa.

“Yes, it is true. We have reached an agreement with Safa and this matter is closed‚” said Matuka.