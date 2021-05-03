Benni McCarthy must be the most frustrated man this side of the Equator after watching title rivals Mamelodi Sundowns dig deep to outclass Orlando Pirates at Orlando Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

After a goalless first half‚ the classy Brazilians stepped up a gear in the second period to comfortably beat Pirates 3-0 in a game that showcased the Pretoria side's abundance of talent.

The result ensured that Sundowns returned to the Premiership summit and dimmed McCarthy and AmaZulu's hopes of staying at the top beyond this weekend after beating KwaZulu-Natal rivals Lamontville Golden Arrows on Saturday.

Pirates had held their own against the champions for 56 minutes of this enthralling league encounter and McCarthy's side AmaZulu would have been the biggest beneficiaries had his former club managed to hold Sundowns to a draw‚ or forced a win at home.

But things suddenly unravelled for the Bucs in the 55th minute when referee Luxolo Badi ruled that Innocent Maela had handled the ball inside the area and awarded a crucial penalty to the visitors‚ which ultimately proved to be the turning point of this match.

Captain Ricardo Nascimento made no mistake from the spot and beat Pirates goalkeeper Wayne Sandilands with a well-taken kick that opened the flood gates in the 56th minute.

The build-up to the goal would have made the Sundowns coaching trio of Manqoba Mngqithi‚ Rulani Mokwena and Steve Komphela proud as Pirates lost the ball in the middle of the park and after Themba Zwane found Aubrey Modiba on the other side of the pitch‚ the Downs man did well to pick out Peter Shalulile inside the area with a perfect pass.

The elusive Shalulile did well to control the ball with his chest and after giving several black and white shirts the slip‚ the Namibian turned and fired home a volley that struck Maela's hand. Badi immediately pointed to the spot and Sundowns were well on their way.

The comedy of errors in that Pirates rearguard continued unabated in the 75th minute when captain Thulani Hlatshwayo and Sandilands contrived to gift Sundowns a second goal that effectively wrapped up the match for the visitors.