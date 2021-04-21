Bayern within reach of title with 2-0 victory over Leverkusen

Bayern Munich eased to a 2-0 win over Bayer Leverkusen on Tuesday with two early goals to open up a 10-point gap at the top of the Bundesliga as they moved to within one win of securing a record-extending ninth straight league crown.

Bayern have endured a turbulent seven days following their Champions League quarter-final exit to Paris St Germain and coach Hansi Flick stating his desire to leave the champions at the end of the season despite being under contract until 2023.

Yet it did not take long for the hosts to score and forward Eric-Maxim Choupo-Moting, replacing the injured Robert Lewandowski, netted for the third straight game as he volleyed in to give Bayern the lead in the seventh minute.

Joshua Kimmich doubled their advantage six minutes later, firing in following a bad Leverkusen clearance before they took their foot off the gas.

Leverkusen hit the crossbar late in the game but the result all but kills off any lingering hopes of a top-four finish for them. Leverkusen are on 47 points in sixth place.

With four games remaining, Bayern, on 71 points will seal the title with a win over Mainz 05 on Saturday.

Second-placed RB Leipzig had earlier slumped to a shock 2-1 loss at struggling Cologne to bury their title hopes.

Eintracht Frankfurt moved up to third place with a 2-0 victory over Augsburg on 56 points, two ahead of VfL Wolfsburg, who are in action against VfB Stuttgart on Wednesday.

Borussia Dortmund are fifth on 49 with the top four teams qualifying for the Champions League group stage.

- Reuters