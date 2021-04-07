Chiefs coach Hunt delighted to have Billiat and Castro back in the team

Kaizer Chiefs coach Gavin Hunt is delighted to have midfielder Khama Billiat and striker Leonardo Castro back in the team in time to face Guinean side Horoya AC in a crunch Caf Champions League match this weekend.

Amakhosi travel to Conakry for the last match of the group stages and a scoring draw could see the Naturena side qualify for the quarter-final for the first time in their history.

Billiat and Castro missed the club's last few matches due to injury and Hunt is expecting a lot from the duo when they face the experienced Horoya side‚ who are expected to be difficult to beat at home.

Chiefs warmed up for the continental match in a frustrating 2-2 draw with Stellenbosch FC at FNB Stadium on Tuesday where they had to come back from a goal down twice.

“It is good to have Castro and Billiat back‚” Hunt said.