Bongani Zungu facing Bafana uncertainty after Covid-19 indiscretion at Glasgow Rangers

The Bafana coach said after Rangers have explained the situation‚ Zungu will also be called to give his perspective.

Rangers manager Steven Gerrard has said the on-loan player’s actions have endangered his chances of securing a permanent move from France’s Amiens.

“It is something where we can’t commit ourselves until we have spoken to the club and to the player‚” Ntseki told TimesLIVE on Wednesday.

“I was in a meeting with the CEO [Motlanthe] [on Monday] addressing this matter. We can’t be seen to be commenting until we have spoken to the club to find out what happened.

“Maybe by the end of business [on Wednesday] we will have spoken to the club. Then a follow-up will be made with the player.”

Ntseki did admit Zungu’s flouting of Covid-19 regulations is a concern from a Bafana perspective.

“We are very worried about what happened‚ and how is that going to impact negatively on him as a player and on Bafana Bafana,” the coach said.

“The next Fifa week of March 21 to 30 is very important for us. Those are two crucial matches where we have to play to win to qualify. We would have loved to have every player in the country available for selection."