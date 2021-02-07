Sundowns' fallen star Motjeka Madisha laid to rest in Ga-Madisha‚ Limpopo

Former Bafana Bafana and Mamelodi Sundowns player Motjeka “Ace” Madisha was finally laid to rest at his village of Ga-Madisha in Zebediela in Limpopo on Saturday.

Madisha died in a horrific car accident when the vehicle he was travelling in crashed into a steel pole in wet conditions and burst into flames near Kempton Park in December.

He was laid to rest at Ga-Madisha-Leolo cemetery‚ in a ceremony attended by family members‚ government dignitaries and other VIPs‚ and Madisha's Sundowns teammates‚ technical staff and officials.