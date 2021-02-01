Kaizer Chiefs coach Gavin Hunt had no doubts after his team’s 2-1 Soweto derby defeat to Orlando Pirates on Saturday‚ expressing in no uncertain terms that he felt Amakhosi “should have won the game”.

Chiefs missed a penalty by Samir Nurkovic and some good chances in the opening half-hour and last 10 minutes of the DStv Premiership match at Orlando Stadium, but ultimately paid for individual errors at the crucial front and back ends of the field.

It was Chiefs’ third derby defeat in succession‚ and third in all Hunt’s clashes against Pirates‚ having previously lost in both legs (3-0 and 2-0) of this season’s MTN8 semifinals.

“I’m disappointed. We should have won the game.

“We had more than enough chances to win the game‚ and we were very unfortunate to lose‚” Hunt said.

“But that’s sometimes‚ you know ... football doesn’t always go for you.

“We had many‚ many chances and [I] thought we did very well today.”