Soccer

Konqobe happy to be back at Chippa

PREMIUM
Vuyokazi Nkanjeni Soccer reporter 20 January 2021

Comeback kid Ayabulela Konqobe says he is thrilled to be back and playing in the Premier Soccer League structures for Chippa United.

The Chilli Boys announced midfielder Konqobe’s return last week ahead their DStv Premiership fixture with TS Galaxy...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

SA schools reopening delayed as Covid-19 'strains' healthcare system
EU approves sales of the world's first battery-powered artificial heart

Most Read

X