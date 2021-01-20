Konqobe happy to be back at Chippa
Comeback kid Ayabulela Konqobe says he is thrilled to be back and playing in the Premier Soccer League structures for Chippa United.
The Chilli Boys announced midfielder Konqobe’s return last week ahead their DStv Premiership fixture with TS Galaxy...
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.