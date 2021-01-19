Soccer

Soccer community mourns death of Colin Trader at 98

Warm tributes to doyen of Eastern Cape administrators

Amir Chetty Sports reporter 19 January 2021

The Nelson Mandela Bay soccer community is in mourning after of the passing of former football administrator Colin Trader at the weekend.

Trader, who would have celebrated his 99th birthday in September, had died on Saturday, his son Roger Trader said on Tuesday...

