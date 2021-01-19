Soccer community mourns death of Colin Trader at 98
Warm tributes to doyen of Eastern Cape administrators
The Nelson Mandela Bay soccer community is in mourning after of the passing of former football administrator Colin Trader at the weekend.
Trader, who would have celebrated his 99th birthday in September, had died on Saturday, his son Roger Trader said on Tuesday...
