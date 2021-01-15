SuperSport United’s mental toughness and aggression in the mould of coach Kaitano Tembo‚ and their tactical flexibility within two main systems, are what make them such an impressive combination in 2020-21‚ says Mamelodi Sundowns co-coach Rulani Mokwena.

Sundowns and Orlando Pirates have attracted the headlines as title favourites in the DStv Premiership. However, SuperSport’s quiet progression to second place‚ a group of intelligent footballers playing to technically adept game plans under the unassuming Tembo‚ should come to the attention too.

Matsatsantsa’s rise‚ spearheaded by the goals of PSL top scorer Bradley Grobler with 10 in 10 games‚ and partner-in-crime Thamsanqa Gabuza (five goals)‚ makes for a Tshwane derby against Sundowns at Lucas Moripe Stadium that should be highly watchable.

“SuperSport are probably the one team who are very close to the profile of their manager‚ probably the one team who adopt the character and the personality of their coach‚” Mokwena said‚ imparting one of his trademark breakdowns of an opposition team.

“Kaitano‚ being a very good coach who has come through the structures at SuperSport‚ has always had teams who are aggressive and mentally strong, as he was as a football player.