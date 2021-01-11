Bizana Pondo Chiefs face taxing schedule this week

The week ahead presents the prospect of Bizana Pondo Chiefs gaining six points as they play two games in four days.

But for the points to materialise goals need to be scored, and head coach Tshepo Motsoeneng has urged his charges to convert their chances.

Bizana have struggled in front of goal this season as they are still finding their feet in the GladAfrica Championship.

The realities of not converting chances have slowed Bizana's progress in the league. They have scored only three goals so far this season leaving them second from bottom with five points.

Next for Bizana is Cape Town Spurs, whom they host at the King Zwelithini Stadium on Tuesday afternoon. Their mentor and former SuperSport United goalkeeper Motsoeneng is appealing to his players to show up and find the net.

“The players must pitch and perform. If they are not pitching and performing we will always look like we are wanting and needing experienced players.

"I'm always worried if we do not create chances. But we do create chances and then we miss them. If we can take our chances, we will be the better-off team. We are working on that. It's encouraging that we have created so many chances. If we create two chances and take them it'll be enough, as we would have won the game,” said the 41-year-old.

It's been all about meticulous preparation for Bizana. The schedule for this week will be physically and mentally testing for the Bizana players with Spurs on Tuesday and Cape Umoya United in Cape Town on Friday.

“Training and preparation are two different things. You push the players too hard you might be working against yourself. If you don't do what you need to do to keep them focused you might also be working against yourself. Our players have to be disciplined and focused to deliver. We as coaches need to make sure we maintain them properly, we must not push them to the point of breaking.

"We don't have much time to train. We did a bit of regeneration and a full session at the stadium in the captain's run. The boys will be ready to play on Tuesday. Then after that we'll have regeneration on Wednesday to prepare for the game on Friday.”

The five points that Bizana have put on the board have come from their home games and they are looking at making the King Zwelithini Stadium a fortress. The tone the team sets at the start of the game will go a long way to ensuring that they get the best result.

“We will start the game well against CT Spurs, we will take the game to them and hurt them. They are struggling and can't wake up with us and start having positive results. They have not won a game this season. At least we will have won a game. We have to push them down and move away from them on the log."

