Chippa United played far from polished football in Dan Malesela’s return to the helm of the struggling club‚ but they certainly put up a fight to deny SuperSport United maximum points at home in Wednesday evening’s 2-2 DStv Premiership draw.

In unseasonably chilly‚ wet conditions for a Highveld summer Andile Mbenyane gave Chippa a 38th-minute lead at Lucas Moripe Stadium that came decidedly against the run of first-half play. League top scorer Bradley Grobler's headed equaliser in the 49th was a thing of technical beauty.

SuperSport made their lives difficult conceding Chippa’s soft opener‚ and the battling Chilli Boys – fairly disjointed in just Malesela's first match in charge of his fourth stint back at the Port Elizabeth team – put up a fight.

Still‚ another excellent headed goal from Thamsanqa Gabuza in the 82nd appeared to earn Kaitano Tembo's classy‚ third-placed Matsatsantsa a fourth win in succession.