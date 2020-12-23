Arsenal in big trouble after League Cup exit, says Arteta

Arsenal's League Cup exit at the hands of Manchester City on Tuesday has left the Premier League club in dire straits ahead of a season-defining festive schedule, manager Mikel Arteta said.

Arsenal have lost five of their last seven Premier League games and lie in 15th place with 14 points, their worst start to a season since 1974-75.

Their problems mounted after a 4-1 League Cup defeat by holders City sent them crashing out of the competition, raising the pressure on Spaniard Arteta, who took charge of the club last December.

Arsenal face Chelsea in the Premier League on Saturday before games against Brighton & Hove Albion and West Bromwich Albion in quick succession. They also play Newcastle United in the FA Cup on January 9.

"We have to turn it around, there is no question," Arteta told Sky Sports. "If we don't, we are in big trouble, so this is the moment that is going to decide our season.

"We do have the tools to turn things around because I see how much the players try and what they are trying to do, but at the moment a lot of strange things are happening in every game and that makes things really difficult."

Arteta will hope to reinforce his beleaguered squad in the January transfer window.

"We are looking at options that we have, players coming in and out," he said. "It's a really complicated window with the pandemic and the way that football is at the moment."

•Meanwhile, Newcastle United manager Steve Bruce said the criticism levelled at him in the wake of Tuesday's 1-0 League Cup defeat by Championship club Brentford was fully justified but that it would not force him to step down from his role.

Brentford midfielder Josh Dasilva's second-half volley denied Newcastle their first League Cup semi-final berth in over four decades.

The result sparked a furious reaction on social media, with fans calling for Bruce's sacking.

"The supporters are entitled to their opinion so I have to accept what is coming my way," Bruce said "That is part and parcel of being the manager of Newcastle. You have to accept the criticism, which is fully justified.

"We haven't done enough, so we have to accept what is coming our way. We shouldn't be getting beaten in a quarter-final of the cup with the opportunity that we had to get to a semi-final for the first time in 44 years."

"I am a resilient so-and-so so I have to accept what is coming my way. I understand social media. All I can do is dust myself down and go back to work tomorrow."

Newcastle, who are 12th in the Premier League with 18 points from 13 games, face Manchester City on Boxing Day before hosting champions Liverpool on December 30.

- Reuters