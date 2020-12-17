Mourinho takes aim at Klopp - and Guardiola - after Liverpool loss

Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho took aim at Jurgen Klopp after his team's 2-1 defeat to the German's Liverpool side at Anfield on Wednesday and even found time to refuel his old feud with Pep Guardiola.

A 90th-minute header from Roberto Firmino earned Liverpool a victory which sent them three points clear of Spurs at the top of the Premier League.

It was hard to take for Mourinho whose team were not only moments away from a hard-earned draw but could have won the game with Steven Bergwijn hitting the post and Harry Kane missing a great chance.

Asked about what appeared to be a testy exchange with Klopp after the final whistle, Mourinho told Amazon Prime: "I told him the best team lost. He disagreed. That's his opinion. By the way, if I behaved the way on the touchline like he does, I have no chance to stay there - and I'm out after a minute."

Asked whether he was referring to the "animated" way Klopp reacted through the game on the touchline, Mourinho replied: "That's animated? That's animated? Or do you want me to take the screen (from) the fourth official's hands?"

The latter comment was almost certainly a reference to Manchester City manager Guardiola's response to the added time shown at the end of his team's draw with West Bromwich Albion on Tuesday when he grabbed hold of the fourth official's board.

Asked if he thought Klopp's behaviour had gone over the limit, Mourinho said there appeared to be double standards.

"For some reason I am different. And that's that," he said.

"Everything is fine between us," he told the BBC in a separate interview.

"The referees let him behave the way he does. It's not my problem. I feel sad for it because I can not do it but it's just the way it is."

Klopp appeared nonplussed when asked about his conversation with Mourinho at fulltime.

"It was not heated at all," he told the BBC. "He wasn't happy because he told me the better team lost - and I thought he was joking! But he wasn't. So that's it."

•Sebastien Haller has often struggled to justify being West Ham United's record signing but he produced a moment of dazzling quality to earn his side a 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace.

Christian Benteke had given Palace the lead in the first half with a powerful header, and was later sent off, but Haller lit up the London derby with a sublime 55th-minute bicycle kick.

Benteke will now miss Palace's next match against his former club Liverpool.

•Brazilian forward Richarlison and defender Mason Holgate scored as Everton earned an impressive 2-0 win at Leicester City.

Richarlison fired Carlo Ancelotti's side ahead in the 21st minute, cutting in from the left before unleashing a low drive which Kasper Schmeichel saw late and failed to stop squeezing in the bottom corner.

Jamie Vardy had a great chance to pull Leicester level but headed straight at Everton's Robin Olsen, in for Jordan Pickford as Ancelotti rotated his keepers.

The Merseysiders made it 2-0 in the 72nd minute when Schmeichel parried out a Michael Keane header from Gylfi Sigurdsson's corner and did superbly to push Dominic Calvert-Lewin's follow-up against the bar before Holgate pounced to poke home.

•Leeds United claimed their first home win in the Premier League for three months as they scored three late goals to beat Newcastle United 5-2.

