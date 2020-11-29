Chippa United disappointed as they labour to 1-1 draw against 10-man TTM

Chippa United disappointed as they laboured to a 1-1 draw against 10-man Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila in their league match at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Sunday.

The Port Elizabeth-based side went into the game having been dealt a huge blow following the sale of captain and goalkeeper Veli Mothwa on Friday.

The Chilli Boys' second choice goalkeeper Mlungisi Mazibuko took over between the posts with Augustin Kwen claiming the captain's armband.

Ahead of the match Chippa coach Lehlohonolo Seema vowed that their 1-0 loss to Kaizer Chiefs at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium would be their last league defeat at home this season.

They did not lose on Sunday but the draw would have felt like a loss after TTM were reduced to 10 men on the hour.

Chippa took the lead 25 minutes into the game through Kwem.

TTM tried to pull one back when Mbulelo Lukhubeni took his chance at goal, but his attempt was stopped by Chippa goalkeeper Mlungisi Mazibuko.

Just minutes into the second half former Chilli Boys player Thabo Rakhale pulled one back, scoring the equaliser for his side TTM in the 50th minute.

The equaliser put a skip in their step as they attacked and looked for the second goal, but Chippa’s defence denied them this.

In the 61st minute Meshack Maphangule was sent off for a rash challenge but TTM did not let that get them down and they continued to fight admirably.

Both sides had their chances but failed to clinch the winner.