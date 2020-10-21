Black Leopards have named Patrick Aussems as their head coach for the 2020-21 season.

The 55-year-old Belgian‚ who has a strong record in Africa‚ joins a on a three-year contract with Leopards‚ who survived relegation from the DStv Premiership via the playoffs in the Covid-19-affected 2019-20 season.

"As a player I was a champion of Belgium and played in a European final‚" Aussems said a pre-recorded video message played at Leopards' 2020-21 media launch at Southern Sun Hyde Park in Johannesburg on Wednesday morning.

Aussems was a defender in the combination of Belgian club Standard Liege who lost 2-1 to Barcelona at Camp Nou in the 1982 European Cup Winners' Cup final.

As a coach in Africa he has won league titles with AS Leopards in Congo-Brazzaville and Simba SC in Tanzania. He famously was the architect of Simba's run to the quarterfinals of the 2018-19 Caf Champions League.

"Now I am in South Africa I hope to achieve the same result‚ but maybe it will take some time‚" Aussems said.

" ... I am not a liar. I cannot promise we will finish in the top four or top eight [in the Premiership]. I can promise that we will work.

"I want the team to play football. I want the fans who come to the stadium to see good football."

Aussems has coached in varied conditions and countries in a 28-year coaching career. At professional level‚ his 14 clubs since 1992 also including Troyes and Stade Reims in France‚ KSA Cameroon‚ and Shenzhen Ruby and Chengdu Blades in China. He coached Nepal's national team from 2015 to 2016.

According to Wikipedia he won the league in Congo with Leopards "in 2014 with 13 points ahead‚ no losses and only one goal conceded"‚ then steered them to the semifinals of the Caf Confederation Cup.

Aussems steered Simba to the Tanzanian title in 2018-19 amd led them to that season's Caf Champions League quarterfinals‚ losing 4-1 on aggregate there to DR Congo giants TP Mazembe.

Simba reached the quarters finishing second in their group to Egyptian giants Al Ahly‚ and above Algeria's JS Saoura and AS Vita Club of Democratic Republic of the Congo.

As a defender in the 1980s and early 1990s Aussems's clubs included Standard Liege and Gent in Belgium and Troyes.

Black Leopards finished 15th and survived via the playoffs in 2019-20 under four coaching combinations - Luc Eymael‚ Cavin Johnson‚ Alan Clark‚ and lastly the trio of Mongezi Bobe‚ Morgan Shivambu and Samuel Banda.

Leopards have applied for the work permit for Aussems‚ but were unsure whether that will be ready for their Premiership kickoff against SuperSport United at Lucas Moripe Stadium on

Teams coached by Patrick Aussems: