Doubt over Lentjies’s future at Chippa United

The future of veteran midfielder Kurt Lentjies at Chippa United is unclear just two week before the DStv Premiership starts on October 24.

A source within the camp told The Herald the 35-year-old had been shown the door by Chippa after he allegedly had a disagreement with coach Lehlohonolo Seema at last Sunday’s training session.

The source said the former Mamelodi Sundowns and Bloemfontein Celtic player had not trained with the team since then.

But when contacted on Monday, Lentjies said he was contracted with the Port Elizabeth-based side until June 2021.

“I am currently still with Chippa United,” Lentjies said.

When asked when last he trained with the squad the former Maritzburg United player said: “That is something [COO] Lukhanyo [Mzinzi] will have to answer.

“All I can say is I have a contract with Chippa that runs until June 2021 and I am looking to honour that contract, as I always do.

“If you are going to write anything about training and stuff like that then you are going to have to phone Lukhanyo, [general manager] Wanda [Mbenguzana] or the chairman or the coach, but I can’t make a statement if the club did not make one as yet.”

When asked to comment, Mzinzi said he would consult with Mbenguzana before responding to The Herald’s questions.

Further attempts to reach Mzinzi later were unsuccessful.

Lentjies joined Chippa in July 2017 and last season he made 23 appearances for the Chilli Boys in league and cup matches.

— HeraldLIVE