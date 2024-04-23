Grey High battle to gutsy draw with Cape Town rivals

In a match characterised by superb defensive work by both teams, Grey High fought back in the last 10 minutes to secure a creditable 10-10 draw against Wynberg in their annual schools rugby derby in Cape Town on Saturday.
Meanwhile, Brandwag hit back after some recent setbacks to defeat Kariega rivals Daniel Pienaar and Graeme College attacked from the outset to outclass East London outfit Hudson Park.
In Cape Towb, each side had their chances to increase their respective tallies, both through the boot and some attacking drives, but often the kickers just missed their mark while the mauls ground to a halt in the face of courageous defence.
Wynberg have had the better of Grey in recent years and they started as if that trend would continue by piling on the pressure from the outset.
For the first 10 minutes they camped in their opponents’ 22m area, but could not break down the visiting defence and eventually a knock-on allowed Grey to perform an exit strategy.
The hosts also missed two penalty kicks during this time and Grey eventually scored first when they received a penalty after repeated drives for the line were repelled by Wynberg.
Meyer Prinsloo slotted the three points for Grey in the 23rd minute and when the Gqeberha side poured on the pressure late in the half, going through nine phases, they had a chance to double their lead when Wynberg infringed in front of their poles.
Unfortunately for them the attempted kick hit the upright and the teams went into the break with Grey leading 3-0.
In the second half, Wynberg upped the tempo and the Grey team had to work hard in defence before conceding a penalty which drew the teams level.
Grey had further moments on attack but as they drove for the line from a five-metre lineout a penalty against them allowed Wynberg to relieve the pressure.
Then it was the home team’s turn and after a series of lineouts close to the Grey line, captain Aden da Costa burst over for a converted try, giving Wynberg a handy 10-3 lead with 10 minutes left.
The Gqeberha team, however, picked themselves up with great resolve and worked their back into the Wynberg 22m area.
This time they were rewarded for their efforts when Likhona Sodlaka scored after several pick-and-goes.
Prinsloo nailed the conversion to make it 10-10 with four minutes left and though Wynberg continued to press hard, Grey kept their composure in the dying moments to force the draw.
• Brandwag High School delivered a sparkling performance to beat Daniel Pienaar 18-5 in Kariega on Saturday.
The derby between the two schools served as the third round of the Tinara Cup contested by Brandwag, Daniel Pienaar and Muir.
Just a week after suffering a telling loss against Muir, Brandwag's victory means each first team now have a win under their belt, leaving the competition wide open and promising more excitement before the end of the season.
Brandwag, at home, played the best rugby of their season so far and had a tight grip on the match.
Daniel Pienaar scrummed well and looked dangerous with ball in hand, but Brandwag simply gave them no space and they never found their rhythm.
The home team drew first blood with a penalty by flyhalf Derono Potgieter.
Wing Enzo Ketchim then scored a try in the corner before inside centre Wendall Uithaler stepped to the inside for a brilliant try.
At halftime, Brandwag led 13-0.
Matters were tightly contested again in the second half before inside centre Chinuzo David placed the ball behind the line for Daniel Pienaar's only try.
Brandwag replied with another try in the corner by Uithaler, who had an outstanding game.
• Graeme College produced one of their best performances this year so far when they took a grip on their game against Hudson Park from the outset, en route to a decisive 50-10 win.
The Graemians played with high intensity throughout the game and were accurate in their execution, allowing them to run in seven tries. They led 26-3 at the break.
Besides scoring a try, Cameron Doyle had an excellent day with the boot, kicking six conversions and a penalty for a personal contribution of 20 points.
The remaining tries came from Xolisa Mdyesha, Ashton Williams, Emihle Sukula, Marcus Williams, Inathi Planga and Damon Sias.
Hudson fought back spiritedly to cross for two late tries by Alulutho Giqwa and Osphesona Mbekwa, with Landile Gidi adding a penalty.
