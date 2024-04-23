England will have a trio of Tests against the traditional giants of the southern hemisphere and a further clash with Japan in this year's autumn internationals in November, officials confirmed.
Steve Borthwick’s side host New Zealand on November 2, before a clash with Australia a week later and then world champions SA on November 16, a repeat of their World Cup semi-final in Paris last October.
England will also host Japan on Sunday, November 24 to complete their fixtures.
Six Nations champions Ireland take on New Zealand (November 8) and Argentina (November 15), both on a Friday night in Dublin, before fixtures against Fiji (November 23) and Australia (November 30), where they will be reunited with new Wallabies coach Joe Schmidt, who led the team for six years up until 2019.
New Zealand also have a new coach in Scott Robertson and his daunting maiden autumn tour also includes a trip to Paris to face France on November 16 and a resurgent Italy a week later.
SA, unusually for recent times, will play only three Tests. They start with Scotland on Sunday, November 10, followed by England and a final game in Cardiff against Wales (November 23).
The Scots also face Fiji (November 2), and Portugal and Australia on consecutive weekends after their clash with the Springboks. — Reuters
England face rematch with SA in autumn clashes
Image: Juan Jose Gasparini/Gallo Images
