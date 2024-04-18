Another cat looming for Elephants in Potch
Visitors will be out to prove a point in clash of First Division teams
After being mauled by the Pumas and the Cheetahs, EP’s Elephants are hoping for a better outcome when they face another member of the SA’s dangerous family of cat predators in Potchefstroom on Saturday.
The Leopards will be lying in wait for the Elephants who are looking to snap a three-game losing streak at an unwelcoming Olen Park, where earning log points is never easy...
