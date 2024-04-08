Eagles snatch win against depleted Elephants
Three cards, poor decision-making see EP going down by one point
The SWD Eagles snatched a last-gasp 24-23 win against a severely depleted EP Elephants side who had only 11 players on the field when the winning try was scored with the final move of the game.
There was confusion in the final moments when EP attempted to hold off the Eagles after two of their players were yellow-carded and one red-carded at the Wolfson Stadium in Kwazakhele on Saturday. ..
