When the final whistle blew we all breathed a collective sigh of relief and South Africans and celebs did not hold back with the celebrations for the Springboks' victory.
South Africa's 16-15 victory over England in Paris on Saturday night was widely celebrated and the Boks have booked a spot in the Rugby World Cup final against the All Blacks.
The socials were filled with comments from South Africans and A-listers who tuned in for the game.
“What a game! What a win! And what a performance by the OX! Poho! Onward we march,” wrote Mo'Flava
“It all changed the moment he came on. Take a bow RETSHEGOFADITSWE ‘OX’ NCHE #Springboks #RWC2023,” wrote Jonathan Boynton Lee
Cici wrote: “My hair got caught in a beer fight of a very angry English supporter .But you know what we’re on to the finals.”
The official countdown has now begun and TimesLIVE took us down memory lane.
Here's what you needed to know about the history between the Boks and All Blacks
The last and only time these two sides met in a final was at Ellis Park in 1995, when flyhalf Joel Stransky kicked the winning drop goal to give Francois Pienaar’s World Cup pioneers a 15-12 victory.
The Boks won their first two Cup games against the All Blacks, the 1995 final and the playoff for third in 1999. But New Zealand have taken the last three, winning the 2003 quarterfinal 29-9, the 2015 semifinal 20-18 and the group encounter in Japan in 2019 23-13.
For a more details read here
'Off to the finals' — Celebs salute Springboks for victory in nail-biting semi
Journalist
Image: Instagram/ Cici
When the final whistle blew we all breathed a collective sigh of relief and South Africans and celebs did not hold back with the celebrations for the Springboks' victory.
South Africa's 16-15 victory over England in Paris on Saturday night was widely celebrated and the Boks have booked a spot in the Rugby World Cup final against the All Blacks.
The socials were filled with comments from South Africans and A-listers who tuned in for the game.
“What a game! What a win! And what a performance by the OX! Poho! Onward we march,” wrote Mo'Flava
“It all changed the moment he came on. Take a bow RETSHEGOFADITSWE ‘OX’ NCHE #Springboks #RWC2023,” wrote Jonathan Boynton Lee
Cici wrote: “My hair got caught in a beer fight of a very angry English supporter .But you know what we’re on to the finals.”
The official countdown has now begun and TimesLIVE took us down memory lane.
Here's what you needed to know about the history between the Boks and All Blacks
The last and only time these two sides met in a final was at Ellis Park in 1995, when flyhalf Joel Stransky kicked the winning drop goal to give Francois Pienaar’s World Cup pioneers a 15-12 victory.
The Boks won their first two Cup games against the All Blacks, the 1995 final and the playoff for third in 1999. But New Zealand have taken the last three, winning the 2003 quarterfinal 29-9, the 2015 semifinal 20-18 and the group encounter in Japan in 2019 23-13.
For a more details read here
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Latest
Rugby
Soccer
Soccer
Rugby
Rugby