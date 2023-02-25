As much as Glasgow were more proficient at the ruck early on, their attack was drained of fluidity as the game wore on.
Lions show guts and great resolve to down Warriors at Ellis Park
Image: Gordon Arons/Gallo Images
The Lions removed themselves from the canvas and showed guts and great resolve to record a 35-24 United Rugby Championship victory over Glasgow Warriors at Ellis Park on Saturday.
Their losing streak and many tales of woe had increasingly become part of the Ellis Park narrative but the team delivered arguably their best performance of the season against the team placed fourth in the URC.
Sadly though, only their really brave devotees witnessed it.
Ellis Park was again a sea of red — the empty seats that are the permanent fixtures on the bottom tier of this cavernous ground.
The empty seats help amplify echoes of good times lost but there were a few cries of joy on Saturday.
No8 Francke Horn's presence was keenly felt upon his return after undergoing surgery in December, tight head Asenathi Ntlabakanye equally cut a commanding figure, hooker PJ Botha tried and tried again, while at the back scrumhalf Sanele Nohamba and left wing Edwill van der Merwe brought energy and endeavour.
As much as Glasgow were more proficient at the ruck early on, their attack was drained of fluidity as the game wore on.
Last week Glasgow used their home ground advantage by beating Ulster, to chalk up their sixth straight win in the URC.
This however required a lung-busting effort.
Glasgow grabbed the early lead but after setting the tone for much of the opening quarter, they became lackadaisical. Precision and urgency vacated their game and the Lions took the opportunity to cough up a few fur balls.
They soon roared with their fangs on full display as halftime grew closer.
First they profited from Glasgow's lack of intensity in their kick chase. Fullback Quan Horn, and in particular Van der Merwe, made inroads down the left flank, before Nohamba, almost to his own surprise, took possession with no defender in sight.
Gianni Lombard almost got a standing ovation when he raised the flags with the conversion.
The Lions then pounced on a Glasgow handling error in midfield which paved the way for Horn to run half the length of the field for a try.
Manuel Rass showed determination close to the try line to get himself over for the third before Van der Merwe finished off a well crafted team effort for the bonus point try in the 37th minute.
They immediately undid that effort when their failure to secure the kick-in gave Glasgow the chance to pounce, which they did through Cole Forbes.
Still, the Lions held 27-14 at the break.
With Van der Merwe in the bin, Ruan Venter, whose father passed away earlier in the week, drove over after sustained pressure. He then surrendered to raw emotion.
As a collective the Lions showed heart, the kind that so agonisingly had bypassed them for much of the season.
Scorers
Lions (35) — Tries: Sanele Nohamba, Francke Horn, Manuel Rass, Edwill van der Merwe, Ruan Venter. Conversions: Gianni Lombard (2). Penalties: Lombard (2).
Glasgow (24) — Elias Caven, Cole Forbes, Tom Jordan, Tom Gordon. Conversions: Jordan (2)
