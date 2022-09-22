All Blacks skipper Cane out of Wallabies clash, Savea returns

The All Blacks will be without skipper Sam Cane for the clash with Australia at Eden Park this weekend but Ardie Savea returns to the back row for the final round Rugby Championship fixture.
Flanker Cane and centre David Havili suffered concussions in the 39-37 win over the Wallabies in Melbourne in New Zealand's last outing and both miss Saturday's return match in Auckland.
Lock Sam Whitelock will lead the side in Cane's absence for a match which the All Blacks need to win as convincingly as possible to ensure SA do not pip them to the title after their final-round encounter with Argentina.
Dalton Papali'i replaces Cane at openside flanker in an entirely new back row with Akira Ioane in at blindside for the injured Scott Barrett and Savea back at number eight after missing the Melbourne match for the birth of his third child.
As he did during the Melbourne match, Jordie Barrett moves forward from fullback to replace Havili at inside centre with his brother Beauden promoted from the bench to play in the number 15 shirt.
Coach Ian Foster also named Codie Taylor at hooker with Samisoni Taukei'aho backing up from the bench and Dane Coles dropping out of the squad.
Roger Tuivasa-Sheck comes onto the bench as midfield cover in place of Quinn Tupaea, who came on as a replacement in Melbourne but suffered a season-ending knee injury.
Wallabies lock Darcy Swain was on Thursday handed a six-week ban for the dangerous cleanout which led to Tupaea's injury.
Team: 15-Beauden Barratt, 14-Will Jordan, 13-Rieko Ioane, 12-Jordie Barrett, 11-Caleb Clarke, 10-Richie Mo'unga, 9-Aaron Smith, 8-Ardie Savea, 7-Dalton Papali'i, 6-Akira Ioane, 5-Sam Whitelock (captain), 4-Brodie Retallick, 3-Tyrel Lomax, 2-Codie Taylor, 1-Ethan de Groot. Replacements: 16-Samisoni Taukei'aho, 17-Ofa Tu'ungafasi, 18-Nepo Laulala, 19-Tupou Vaa'i, 20-Hoskins Sotutu, 21-Finlay Christie, 22-Roger Tuivasa-Sheck, 23-Sevu Reece
• Australia coach Dave Rennie made two changes to his pack but kept his backline intact when he selected the team to chase a first victory over the All Blacks at Eden Park since 1986.
Cadeyrn Neville comes into the second row in place of Matt Philip and Harry Wilson's return at number eight means a move to blindside flanker for Rob Valetini, who was again outstanding in the controversial 39-37 loss to New Zealand last time out.
Loose forward Rob Leota ruptured an Achilles tendon against the All Blacks in Melbourne necessitating the back row changes, but Pete Samu retains his spot on the openside flank after a stellar performance in his first start of the season.
The six-week ban handed to replacement lock Darcy Swain on Thursday for a dangerous clear out of Quinn Tupaea also forced one of two changes to the Wallabies bench.
Nick Frost will cover the second row in place of Swain, while loosehead prop Angus Bell will play his first Test of the year when he comes on for skipper James Slipper.
Rennie has retained the halfback partnership of scrumhalf Jake Gordon and flyhalf Bernard Foley, whose delay in taking a penalty at the end of his first Test in three years almost certainly cost Australia the win in Melbourne.
Team: 15-Andrew Kellaway, 14-Tom Wright, 13-Len Ikitau, 12-Lalakai Foketi, 11-Marika Koroibete, 10-Bernard Foley, 9-Jake Gordon, 8-Harry Wilson, 7-Pete Samu, 6-Rob Valetini, 5-Cadeyrn Neville, 4-Jed Holloway, 3-Allan Alaalatoa, 2-Dave Porecki, 1-James Slipper (captain). Replacements: 16-Folau Fainga'a, 17-Angus Bell, 18-Pone Fa'amausili, 19-Nick Frost, 20-Fraser McReight, 21-Nic White, 22-Reece Hodge, 23-Jordan Petaia. — Reuters
All Blacks skipper Cane out of Wallabies clash, Savea returns
Image: Silvia Lore/Getty Images
