Boks prepared for backlash from beleaguered All Blacks, says Orie
By George Byron - 28 July 2022
The Springboks are planning to add to the All Blacks misery and plans are being put in place to tame the New Zealanders in the opening game of the Rugby Championship, lock Marvin Orie said.
Tension is building ahead of the Mbombela clash next Saturday and the Boks are bracing for a backlash from a New Zealand team reeling after a series defeat against Ireland...
