×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Rugby

Bok women must be more clinical in second Test — Kama

27 July 2022
George Byron
Deputy sports editor & rugby writer

The Springbok women’s rugby side must be clinical in the red zone when they face Japan in Saturday’s second Test, assistant coach Lungisa Kama says.

After losing the opening Test 15-6 in Kamaishi, the Boks are determined to fix their mistakes in what promises to be a hard-fought rematch at the Kumagaya Rugby Stadium in Japan’s Saitama region...

FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

‘There should be equal pay’: Praise for Banyana as fans greet Wafcon champions
Gift of the Givers officially open 13th borehole in parched metro

Most Read