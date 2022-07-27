Bok women must be more clinical in second Test — Kama
The Springbok women’s rugby side must be clinical in the red zone when they face Japan in Saturday’s second Test, assistant coach Lungisa Kama says.
After losing the opening Test 15-6 in Kamaishi, the Boks are determined to fix their mistakes in what promises to be a hard-fought rematch at the Kumagaya Rugby Stadium in Japan’s Saitama region...
Bok women must be more clinical in second Test — Kama
Deputy sports editor & rugby writer
The Springbok women’s rugby side must be clinical in the red zone when they face Japan in Saturday’s second Test, assistant coach Lungisa Kama says.
After losing the opening Test 15-6 in Kamaishi, the Boks are determined to fix their mistakes in what promises to be a hard-fought rematch at the Kumagaya Rugby Stadium in Japan’s Saitama region...
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Soccer
Soccer
Rugby
Rugby
Soccer