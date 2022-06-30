Expect a Test-match vibe in Bay — Xaba
Carling Champions clash against Azzurri will be a feast for fans, says Western Province loose forward
A Test match atmosphere will prevail and the Carling Champions team will meet fire with fire when they face Italy A at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium on Saturday, Western Province loose forward Nama Xaba says.
Xaba is one of the leaders in a powerful composite Currie Cup team aiming to topple the Azzurri in a showdown expected to deliver fireworks for the Gqeberha crowd (kickoff 7.45pm)...
