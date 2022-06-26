Kruisfontein edge Gardens in EPRU Grand Challenge thriller

United top Group D after Kariega side lose first game in nine outings

Premium George Byron

Deputy sports editor & rugby writer



Kruisfontein United threw Group D in the EPRU Grand Challenge club rugby competition wide open when they edged Gardens 21-19 in a thrilling showdown at the Derrick Ferreira Stadium in Kariega on Saturday.



It had been expected to be a tight clash and fans were kept on the edge of their seats until the final whistle before Kruisfontein emerged with the vital log points...