Jeffreys Bay face Harlequins in battle for supremacy

Group B leaders in EPRU Grand Challenge set to go all out in contest for top spot

Premium George Byron

Deputy sports editor & rugby writer



The gloves will come off when pacesetters Jeffreys Bay and Harlequins square off in a pivotal EPRU Grand Challenge Group B club rugby duel on Saturday.



No quarter will be asked or given when these proud teams fight for supremacy in a showdown that will have a big say in deciding which team ends top of the group...