Elephants face moment of truth in decider

EP up for battle of season against Griffons at NMB Stadium

Looking after the ball and attacking the gainline will be EP coach Dumisani Mhani’s war cry when he sends his troops into battle against the Griffons in a Carling Currie Cup First Division promotion decider on Saturday.



Months of work on the training field will be put to the test when EP face their biggest battle of the season against their closest promotion rivals at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium (kickoff 3.30pm)...