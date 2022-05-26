Elephants face moment of truth in decider
EP up for battle of season against Griffons at NMB Stadium
Looking after the ball and attacking the gainline will be EP coach Dumisani Mhani’s war cry when he sends his troops into battle against the Griffons in a Carling Currie Cup First Division promotion decider on Saturday.
Months of work on the training field will be put to the test when EP face their biggest battle of the season against their closest promotion rivals at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium (kickoff 3.30pm)...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.